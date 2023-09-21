News
India suspends visa services in Canada 'till further notice'

India suspends visa services in Canada 'till further notice'

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 21, 2023 12:44 IST
India on Thursday "suspended till further notice" its visa services in Canada. 

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

The move comes amid the escalating diplomatic row that erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in June.

Sources said India has suspended visa services for Canadians in the wake of the ongoing row.

A private agency hired for initial scrutiny of visa applications of Canadians put out a note on its website that Indian visa services have been "suspended till further notice".

 

Ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

India on Tuesday rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

In a reflection of the hardening of its position, India on Wednesday advised all its nationals living in Canada and those contemplating travelling there to exercise "utmost caution" in view of growing anti-India activities and "politically-condoned" hate crimes as well as "criminal violence" in that country.

India-Canada ties were reeling under some strain for the last few months in view of the increased activities of pro-Khalistani elements in the North American country. India believes the Trudeau government is not addressing its genuine concerns.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
