Rediff.com  » News » 'Absurd, motivated': India rejects Trudeau's allegations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 19, 2023 11:54 IST
India on Tuesday described as 'absurd' and 'motivated' Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation that New Delhi was involved in any act of violence in Canada.

IMAGE: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises to make a statement in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on September 18, 2023. Photograph: Blair Gable/Reuters

India's reaction came after Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging that the Indian government may have had links to the assassination of a Sikh leader in that country.

 

'Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated,' the Ministry of External Affairs said.

'Similar allegations were made by the Canadian prime minister to our prime minister, and were completely rejected,' it said.

'We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law,' the MEA said.

It said such 'unsubstantiated' allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided 'shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity'.

'The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern,' it said.

The MEA said Canadian political figures have 'openly expressed sympathy for such elements remains a matter of deep concern'.

'The space given in Canada to a range of illegal activities including murders, human trafficking and organised crime is not new,' the MEA said.

'We reject any attempts to connect the Government of India to such developments,' it said.

'We urge the Government of Canada to take prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil,' it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
How Canada diplomatic row will test Indo-US ties
'Khalistan is a business'
Khalistani terrorist shot dead near gurdwara in Canada
Women's quota bill likely to be tabled in Parl today
Is Xi Losing Control Over Power?
With Elections Near, Debate On Freebies Rages
'I did Jawan for my love for Shah Rukh'
India expels Canadian diplomat in reciprocal move

Will always defend...: Trudeau on Khalistan question

