Home  » News » India successfully test-fires long range hypersonic missile

India successfully test-fires long range hypersonic missile

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 17, 2024 09:18 IST
India has successfully test-fired a long range hypersonic missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

IMAGE: DRDO successfully conducted a flight trial of its long-range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha, on November 16, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

The missile was test-fired on Saturday, according to officials.

Singh described the test-firing of the missile as a historic moment as it put India in the group of select nations having capabilities to develop such critical technologies.

 

'India has achieved a major milestone by successfully conducting flight trial of long range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha,' the defence minister said on 'X'.

'This is a historic moment and this significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies,' he said.

Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the armed forces and the industry for what he described as a 'stupendous' achievement.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
