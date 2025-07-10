India spared as US slaps tariffs on 20 nations amid pact talks

India, which is negotiating a trade pact with the US, has not figured in the list of countries that have been issued tariff letters by the Trump administration on Wednesday so far.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi and President Trump at their meeting in the Oval Office, February 13, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision will provide relief to Indian exporters, as both countries are currently engaged in negotiations for a trade agreement.

The US has issued tariff letters to about 20 countries so far.

US President Donald Trump sent out tariff letters to six trading partners on Wednesday and pledged to announce import taxes on more countries later in the night.

The Trump administration, on Monday, sent the first tranche of letters to 14 countries detailing the tariffs that the US will impose on products from those countries entering American markets from August 1.

Bangladesh, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, South Africa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Lao, Serbia and Tunisia are among the countries that received letters signed by US President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Libya, Iraq, Algeria (30 percent), Moldova, Brunei (25 percent), and the Philippines (20 percent) have received tariff letters so far.

On April 2, the US imposed an additional 26 percent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods but suspended it for 90 days till July 9. Now it has been deferred to August 1.

However, the 10 percent baseline tariff imposed by America remains in place.

The US is India's largest trading partner from 2021-22.

During 2024-25, the bilateral trade in goods stood at $131.84 billion ($86.51 billion worth of exports, $45.33 billion of imports and $41.18 billion trade surplus).