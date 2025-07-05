HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi will bow to Trump's trade deal deadline: Rahul Gandhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: July 05, 2025 12:34 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Indo-US trade deal, after Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal claimed that India would not enter into an agreement under deadlines.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with tribal leaders during a meeting organised by the All India Adivasi Congress, in New Delhi, June 23, 2025. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Goyal had on Friday claimed that India would accept the proposed trade deal with the US only when it is fully finalised, and in the national interest.

"Piyush Goyal can beat his chest all he wants, mark my words, Modi will meekly bow to the Trump tariff deadline," Gandhi said in a post on X.

 

The Congress has been attacking the prime minister for remaining silent and not countering US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of bringing a halt to hostilities between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Free Trade Agreements are possible only when both sides benefit and involve a win-win agreement, Goyal told reporters when asked about the proposed interim trade agreement with the US.

"National interest should always be supreme. Keeping that in mind, if a deal is made, then India is always ready to deal with developed countries," he said.

Trump has set a deadline of July 9 to finalise the trade agreement with India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
