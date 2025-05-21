HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India slams Pakistan over Khuzdar Attack allegations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 21, 2025 20:24 IST

India on Wednesday trashed as 'baseless' Pakistan's allegations that there was an Indian hand in a bomb attack on a school bus in Balochistan's Khuzdar region.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has become 'second nature' for Pakistan to blame India for all its internal issues in order to divert attention from its reputation as the 'global epicenter' of terrorism.

This attempt to hoodwink the world is doomed to fail, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

 

At least five people, including three children, were killed and several others injured in the suicide attack on Wednesday.

"India rejects the baseless allegations made by Pakistan regarding Indian involvement with the incident in Khuzdar earlier today," Jaiswal said.

India condoles the loss of lives in all such incidents, he said.

"However, in order to divert attention from its reputation as the global epicenter of terrorism and to hide its own gross failings, it has become second nature for Pakistan to blame India for all its internal issues," Jaiswal said.

"This attempt to hoodwink the world is doomed to fail," he added.

Pakistan's Interior Ministry said the blast was allegedly carried out through a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED), The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow over the killing of innocent children and their teachers.

Islamabad had alleged an Indian hand in the attack.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
