India Accuses Pakistan Of Genocide At United Nations

India has strongly criticised Pakistan at the UN Security Council for its alleged role in civilian deaths and cross-border violence, accusing the nation of 'heinous acts' and 'systematic genocide'.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points India condemns Pakistan's cross-border violence causing civilian deaths and injuries in Afghanistan.

India accuses Pakistan of 'genocidal acts', citing airstrikes on a Kabul hospital during Ramzan.

India highlights Pakistan's history of violence, including Operation Searchlight in 1971.

India raises concerns about cross-border terrorism undermining regional peace and security.

India stresses the need to address the use of explosive weapons and emerging technologies in urban areas to protect civilians.

India highlighted Afghan civilian deaths and injuries caused by cross-border violence by Pakistani military forces, saying such "heinous acts" of aggression should not come as a surprise from a country that bombs its own people and conducts systematic genocide.

In a strong retort at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, India called out Pakistan's "long-tainted record" of genocidal acts after Islamabad's envoy at the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during a debate held during China's presidency of the Council for May.

India's Strong Response to Pakistan's Allegations

"It is ironic that Pakistan, with its long-tainted record of genocidal acts, has chosen to refer to issues that are strictly internal to India," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni said at the annual UNSC Open Debate on 'Protection of civilians in armed conflict'.

He referred to estimates by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, which documented 750 civilian deaths and injuries in Afghanistan in the first three months of 2026 due to cross-border armed violence by Pakistani military forces, most of them resulting from air strikes.

According to UNAMA, 94 of the 95 incidents involving civilian casualties were attributed to Pakistani security forces.

Pakistan's Alleged Airstrike on Kabul Hospital

Parvathaneni said the "world has not forgotten" that during the holy month of Ramzan in March, Pakistan carried out a "barbaric airstrike" on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul.

Citing UNAMA estimates, he said the "cowardly and unconscionable" act of violence killed 269 civilians and injured 122 others at the facility that "by no means can be justified as a military target".

"It is hypocritical to espouse high principles of international law while targeting innocent civilians in the dark," the Indian envoy said.

Parvathaneni further said the strikes were carried out after 'tarawih' evening prayers, when several patients were leaving the mosque.

He also cited UNAMA estimates that more than 94,000 people were displaced due to cross-border armed violence against Afghan civilians.

India Recalls Operation Searchlight

"But such heinous acts of aggression by Pakistan should not come as a surprise from a country that bombs its own people and conducts systematic genocide," he said, recalling Operation Searchlight in 1971, when Islamabad had sanctioned the "systematic" campaign of genocidal mass rape of 400,000 women in former East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) by its own army.

"Such inhuman conduct reflects Pakistan's repeated attempts over decades to externalise internal failures through increasingly desperate acts of violence both within and beyond its borders. With no faith, no law, and no morality, the world can see through Pakistan's propaganda," Parvathaneni said.

India's Concerns Over Cross-Border Terrorism

He said Pakistan ignored the call by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, urging member states to uphold international obligations relating to the protection of civilians, including the principle of non-refoulement in the context of Afghanistan.

India also voiced concern over the persistent threat posed by cross-border terrorism, which it said continues to undermine regional peace, stability, and international security.

"India has been a victim of such form of terrorism for decades. States that sponsor, shelter or support terrorism must be held accountable," Parvathaneni said, making a clear reference to Pakistan.

He stressed that India has consistently emphasised that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains one of the gravest threats to civilians worldwide.

"No cause or grievance can justify deliberate attacks against civilians," the envoy said.

Protecting Civilians in Armed Conflict

Parvathaneni said, as highlighted in the UNSG's report, the use of missiles, bombs and other explosive weapons in cities and populated areas remains a major cause of civilian harm.

"The growing trend of use of drones to deploy explosive weapons in urban areas is especially concerning.

"The use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and autonomous systems by parties to conflict must be in conformity with international law and humanitarian principles," he said, adding that safeguards must be in place to prevent misuse and unintended harm to civilians.

"Protection of civilians cannot be achieved through humanitarian responses alone. The targeted use of violence against civilians to achieve political objectives, including terrorism, must be addressed comprehensively," the envoy said.