News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India slams Pak for criticism over Prophet remarks

India slams Pak for criticism over Prophet remarks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 06, 2022 15:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Monday slammed Pakistan for criticising it following certain controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed by two Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the "absurdity of a serial violator of minority rights commenting on the treatment of minorities in another nation is not lost on anyone."

"The world has been witness to the systemic persecution of minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Ahmadiyyas by Pakistan," he said.

 

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the controversial remarks by the BJP functionaries on Sunday.

"The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. This is quite unlike Pakistan where fanatics are eulogized and monuments built in their honour," Bagchi said.

"We call on Pakistan to focus on the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities instead of engaging in alarmist propaganda and attempting to foment communal disharmony in India," he said.

The BJP has already suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled the party's Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks following widespread anger in several Gulf countries.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate
India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate
Pak PM Sharif jumps into Nupur Sharma controversy
Pak PM Sharif jumps into Nupur Sharma controversy
'Unwarranted, narrow-minded': India slams OIC
'Unwarranted, narrow-minded': India slams OIC
Aishwarya Celebrates Kriti at IIFA
Aishwarya Celebrates Kriti at IIFA
SL court lifts ban on Russian plane leaving Colombo
SL court lifts ban on Russian plane leaving Colombo
IN PICTURES: The French Open 2022
IN PICTURES: The French Open 2022
Weekend Watch: What were Patralekhaa-Rajkummar doing?
Weekend Watch: What were Patralekhaa-Rajkummar doing?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Saudi, Bahrain, Afghanistan flay BJP leader's remark

Saudi, Bahrain, Afghanistan flay BJP leader's remark

BJP action after threats from external powers: Cong

BJP action after threats from external powers: Cong

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances