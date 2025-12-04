HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India Rushes To Help Ditwah-Hit Sri Lanka

India Rushes To Help Ditwah-Hit Sri Lanka

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 04, 2025 18:24 IST

x

India has ramped up its humanitarian mission to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, with the Indian Air Force lying a 65-tonne Bailey bridge to Colombo to restore connectivity in devastated regions.

Cyclone Ditwah has left massive destruction on the island -- 22 of its 25 districts are declared disaster zones, 1.4 million people affected, and nearly 233,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps.

India is conducting extensive air, sea, and ground relief operations to support Sri Lanka's strained disaster response system.

 

IMAGE: An Indian Air Force C-17 airlifts a 65-ton Bailey Bridge from Hindan, Ghaziabad, to Colombo, here and below. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Indian Navy personnel unload essential supplies from INS Vikrant, docked at Trincomalee port as part of the humanitarian aid efforts under Operation Sagar Bandhu. Photograph: @indiannavy X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Indian Navy personnel unload essential supplies from INS Sukanya in Trincomalee. Photograph: @indiannavy X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Cyclone Ditwah: India steps up relief in Lanka; toll at 212
Cyclone Ditwah: India steps up relief in Lanka; toll at 212
Cyclone Ditwah: 80 killed in Lanka; India provides relief
Cyclone Ditwah: 80 killed in Lanka; India provides relief
Cyclone Ditwah kills 153 in Sri Lanka; rain pounds TN
Cyclone Ditwah kills 153 in Sri Lanka; rain pounds TN
Op Sagar Bandhu: India sends NDRF teams, aircraft to Lanka
Op Sagar Bandhu: India sends NDRF teams, aircraft to Lanka
Tamil Nadu on alert as Cyclone Ditwah approaches coast
Tamil Nadu on alert as Cyclone Ditwah approaches coast

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 3

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

VIDEOS

When Speaker Om Birla asked FM Sitharaman to speak in Tamil in Lok Sabha5:43

When Speaker Om Birla asked FM Sitharaman to speak in...

Viral Video: Yogi Feeds Peacock During Gauseva at Gorakhnath Temple1:34

Viral Video: Yogi Feeds Peacock During Gauseva at...

Actor Rajinikanth AND others pay their last respect to Tamil film producer AVM Saravanan2:20

Actor Rajinikanth AND others pay their last respect to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO