India Rushes To Help Ditwah-Hit Sri Lanka

India has ramped up its humanitarian mission to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, with the Indian Air Force lying a 65-tonne Bailey bridge to Colombo to restore connectivity in devastated regions.
Cyclone Ditwah has left massive destruction on the island -- 22 of its 25 districts are declared disaster zones, 1.4 million people affected, and nearly 233,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps.
India is conducting extensive air, sea, and ground relief operations to support Sri Lanka's strained disaster response system.
