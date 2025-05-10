India responds to Pak claim of destroying India's S-400

India responded on Saturday to the Pakistani military's "provocative" and "escalatory" actions in a measured way and Islamabad is resorting to a wanton campaign of targeting innocent people and civilian infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

IMAGE: S-400 is playing a crucial role in destroying Pakistani projectiles. Photograph: ANI Photo

As the military conflict between the two neighbours escalated, Misri said at a media briefing in New Delhi that Pakistan's claims of destroying various places and military installations in India are "completely false".

The Indian and Pakistani militaries targeted each other's installations using missiles in the last over 12 hours, further escalating the already tense conflict situation.

The foreign secretary said the Pakistani claims about destroying the Sirsa and Surat air force stations are "completely false".

"There is a claim that has been made that the S-400 base at Adampur was destroyed, completely false, once again," he said.

"Claims made about large sections of Indian critical infrastructure, power systems, cyber systems etc. being attacked and destroyed are completely false," he said.

The foreign secretary said Pakistan is peddling these lies for "obvious purposes".

"Pakistan continues with its execrable and wanton campaign of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, especially in the states of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab," he said.

"There is also, on its part, a consistent attempt to sow discord between communities in India," Misri said.

The foreign secretary noted that there has been a particular focus in Pakistan's targeting of civilian infrastructure and the population in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

"Earlier this morning, Pakistan shelled the town of Rajouri, killing Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa, adding to the civilian casualties and damage there," he said.

"We have also observed overnight damage to property and injuries to civilians in Ferozepur and Jalandhar, among other places," he added.

Misri strongly rejected Pakistan's "ludicrous claims" about India firing missiles towards Amritsar Sahib, saying these "lame attempts" to divide India are doomed to fail.

The foreign secretary also described as "false" Pakistan's allegations that Indian missiles have hit Afghanistan.

"This is yet again a completely ludicrous claim that Indian missiles have hit Afghanistan. Totally frivolous allegation. And I only want to point out that Afghan people do not need to be reminded about which country it is, that has on multiple occasions, in just the last one-and-a-half years, targeted civilian populations and civilian infrastructure in Afghanistan," he said.

The foreign secretary slammed attempts by Pakistan to show that Indian people are criticising their own government on various issues.

"We have also seen in some of the remarks that have been shown on television that the Pakistan Army spokesman seems to take great joy at the fact that the Indian public should criticise the government of India with regard to various issues," he said.

"It may be a surprise to Pakistan to see citizens criticising their own government. That is the hallmark of an open and functioning democracy. Pakistan's unfamiliarity with that, again, should not be surprising," the foreign secretary added.