India reports nearly 5,000 fresh Covid cases

India reports nearly 5,000 fresh Covid cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 24, 2022 11:23 IST
With 4,912 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of cases rose to 4,45,63,337, while the active cases declined to 44,436, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,28,487 with 38 fatalities, which include 19 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The 19 fatalities reported in 24 hours include two each from Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana and Karnataka.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.71 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 845 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in 24 hours, it said.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.62 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.69 per cent, it mentioned.

The number of recoveries climbed to 4,39,90,414, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 217.41 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

