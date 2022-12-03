India reports 253 more Covid cases, 3 deaths

India saw a single-day rise of 253 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 4,597, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The toll climbed to 5,30,627 with three more fatalities -- two reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours, it stated.

The active cases comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections, which stands at 4.47 crore (4,46,73,166).

The recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

A decrease of 75 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,37,942, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 219.93 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.