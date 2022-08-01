News
Rediff.com  » News » India Remembers The Battle of Tololing

India Remembers The Battle of Tololing

By Rediff News Bureau
August 01, 2022 12:30 IST
The battle to capture Point 5140 was a turning point in the Kargil War.

Twenty three years ago, Indian soldiers victoriously fought the Pakistani invaders to capture Point 5140 -- now renamed Gun Hill to salute the sacrifice of the Indian Army's Gunners during that historic military operation.

 

IMAGE: Veteran gunners at Point 5140 in Drass, Kargil, which was renamed Gun Hill, on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Photographs: ADGPI-INDIAN ARMY Twitter/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Veterans with serving officers at Gun Hill.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
