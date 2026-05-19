Why India Rejects Claims Of Human Rights Violations

India has firmly rejected allegations of human rights violations, asserting its commitment to justice, liberty, and democratic values on the global stage.

Key Points India categorically rejects allegations of human rights violations, reaffirming its commitment to constitutional values.

Sibi George highlights India's successful hosting of global summits and its contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

India's Constitution guarantees justice, liberty, and equality through fundamental rights and principles.

India emphasises its role as a trusted global partner, citing its contributions to addressing pressing global challenges.

India defends its democratic credentials, dismissing concerns raised by some NGOs.

For the second time in three days, India has categorically rejected allegations of human rights violations, highlighting the country's constitutional values of justice, liberty, and freedom of expression.

Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, made the remarks while responding to Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng Svendsen's question about why India should be trusted given its alleged human rights violations.

India's Diplomatic Response to Rights Concerns

The senior diplomat was addressing a press conference on Monday night to brief the media on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Earlier, Svendsen unsuccessfully attempted to ask a question to the Indian prime minister after he and Store made their media statements. The media was already told the two leaders wouldn't take questions at the joint interaction.

Subsequently, the Indian Embassy in Norway responded to Svendsen's social media post on the issue and said she was "most welcome to come and ask your questions" at a press briefing organised by the mission.

The Embassy is organising a press briefing on the Prime Minister's Visit this evening at 9:30 pm at hotel Raddisson BluPlaza hotel. You are most welcome to come and ask your questions there, it said.

George had faced similar questions on Saturday evening from two Dutch journalists in The Hague on the perceived slide in freedom of expression in India.

Modi reached Oslo after visiting the Netherlands and Sweden.

India's Global Contributions and Democratic Values

In answering Svendsen's, he elaborated on why India has been a trusted partner of so many countries globally and cited New Delhi's successful hosting of the G20 summit, the Voice of the Global South summits and the recent AI Impact Summit.

The diplomat also made a mention of India sending vaccines to over 100 countries during the Covid-19 pandemic and argued that the country is "trusted" globally for its rich contribution in addressing pressing challenges.

"India is a civilisational country which offered something unique to the world and it continues to offer," he said.

George said India's Constitution guarantees a sovereign, socialist, secular democratic republic, and ensures justice, liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship as well as equality of opportunity through the fundamental rights and principles.

"We are one-sixth of the total population of the world, but not one-sixth of the problems of the world," he said.

"People have no understanding of the scale of India. They read one or two reports published by some God-forsaken, ignorant NGOs and then come and ask questions. Don't worry about it. We are proud to be a democracy; we are a democratic society for centuries," he said.