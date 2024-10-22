News
India ready to...: Modi to Putin on ending Ukraine war

India ready to...: Modi to Putin on ending Ukraine war

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 22, 2024 18:23 IST
The Russia-Ukraine conflict should be resolved in a peaceful manner and India is ready to provide all possible cooperation towards it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit, in Kazan on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Modi held bilateral talks with Putin hours after arriving in the central Russian city of Kazan to attend the 16th Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) summit.

In his televised opening remarks, the prime minister conveyed to the Russian leader that New Delhi 'fully supports' the early return of peace and stability in the region.

 

Modi also said that his second visit to Russia in the last three months reflected 'close' coordination and deep trust between the two countries.

"We are in constant touch on the issue of ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I said earlier, we believe that problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner," the prime minister said.

"We fully support the early return of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in times to come," he said.

"We have the opportunity to discuss all these issues," he added.

The prime minister also referred to his summit talks with Putin in Moscow in July.

Our annual summit resulted in strengthening cooperation in every field, he said.

The prime minister congratulated Putin on Russia's successful presidency of BRICS and said many countries want to join the grouping now.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
