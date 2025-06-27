HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India mulls to buy more S-400 missile systems from Russia after Op Sindoor

India mulls to buy more S-400 missile systems from Russia after Op Sindoor

By Ajit Dubey
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 27, 2025 21:44 IST

x

With the S-400 air defence missile systems performing very well during Operation Sindoor, India is considering the option of buying two more squadrons of S-400 long range surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, defence sources told ANI.

IMAGE: The S-400 air defence missile system. Photograph: Reuters

The sources said more systems of the S-400 are being considered due to security threats in view of the recent hostilities and the time to be taken in the development and deployment of the indigenous LRSAM programme, codenamed Project Kusha by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, with Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited as its development and production partners.

 

The Indian side would prefer to get S-500 air defence system which has more range than the S-400 but it would require a clearance from the top Russian leadership for its sale, they said.

The S-400 performed exceptionally in Operation Sindoor taking out multiple Pakistan Air Force fighter and airborne early warning aircraft.

It also managed to create a record of sorts by successfully hitting an aircraft at a range of 300 plus kilometres.

India is also awaiting the delivery of two more squadrons of the five S-400 squadrons that it had ordered in a 2018 deal.

The first three squadrons have already been received and operationally deployed. Just before the delivery of the fourth squadron, war broke out between Russia and Ukraine.

The systems meant for India were probably used in the war.

The Russian side has now assured the delivery of the remaining two systems in the next financial year.

Indian defence teams have also raised the issue with the Russian side and they have given assurances to not extend the schedule further.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Ajit Dubey in New Delhi
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Share:

RELATED STORIES

All About S-400 That's Saving Indian Lives
All About S-400 That's Saving Indian Lives
Operation Sindoor: 'Don't Mess With India'
Operation Sindoor: 'Don't Mess With India'
'Why Couldn't Pakistan Stop Indian Attacks?'
'Why Couldn't Pakistan Stop Indian Attacks?'
India's S-400, Barak-8, Akash missiles foiled Pak attacks
India's S-400, Barak-8, Akash missiles foiled Pak attacks
Modi's message in a battle: At Adampur, S-400 as backdrop
Modi's message in a battle: At Adampur, S-400 as backdrop

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 10 Best Universities In The World

webstory image 2

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 3

Paneer Bhurji Roll: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday by cutting a cake with the paps0:57

Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday by cutting a cake with...

Watch! Dramatic visuals from Jagannath Rath Yatra in Rajkot1:37

Watch! Dramatic visuals from Jagannath Rath Yatra in Rajkot

Kolkata rape case: Students hold massive protest in front of Law college1:30

Kolkata rape case: Students hold massive protest in front...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD