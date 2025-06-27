India mulls to buy more S-400 missile systems from Russia after Op Sindoor

With the S-400 air defence missile systems performing very well during Operation Sindoor, India is considering the option of buying two more squadrons of S-400 long range surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, defence sources told ANI.

IMAGE: The S-400 air defence missile system. Photograph: Reuters

The sources said more systems of the S-400 are being considered due to security threats in view of the recent hostilities and the time to be taken in the development and deployment of the indigenous LRSAM programme, codenamed Project Kusha by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, with Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited as its development and production partners.

The Indian side would prefer to get S-500 air defence system which has more range than the S-400 but it would require a clearance from the top Russian leadership for its sale, they said.

The S-400 performed exceptionally in Operation Sindoor taking out multiple Pakistan Air Force fighter and airborne early warning aircraft.

It also managed to create a record of sorts by successfully hitting an aircraft at a range of 300 plus kilometres.

India is also awaiting the delivery of two more squadrons of the five S-400 squadrons that it had ordered in a 2018 deal.

The first three squadrons have already been received and operationally deployed. Just before the delivery of the fourth squadron, war broke out between Russia and Ukraine.

The systems meant for India were probably used in the war.

The Russian side has now assured the delivery of the remaining two systems in the next financial year.

Indian defence teams have also raised the issue with the Russian side and they have given assurances to not extend the schedule further.