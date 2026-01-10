India, Pak were ready to...: Trump repeats truce claim

United States President Donald Trump has once again claimed to end the war between India and Pakistan while reiterating that eight planes were shot down in the conflict last year.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump has so far repeated the India-Pakistan truce claim nearly 70 times. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

Trump has so far repeated the claim nearly 70 times that he stopped the conflict in May between India and Pakistan.

“I did put out eight wars, eight and a quarter, because, you know, Thailand and Cambodia started going at it again,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Thursday.

He said that "in theory", one should get a Nobel prize for stopping each war.

“Because some of these wars were going on for 30 years. India, Pakistan were ready to go at it big. And these are two nuclear countries. I got that one stopped. Eight planes were shot down. They were really at it, and I got it stopped. It was a big one,” Trump said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention in resolving the conflict.

Trump added that he also stopped the war between Congo and Rwanda, which had been fighting for 30 years.

“And I got it stopped. I got so many wars (stopped). So it's such a beautiful thing. It makes me feel so good, not because of a Nobel Prize, but because I saved millions and millions of lives, and that's what really makes me feel good.”

Trump was asked about Venezuela's opposition leader María Corina Machado, who dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize last year to Trump, and has said she wants to give the honour to him for “liberating her country.”

“Well, I understand she's coming in next week sometime, and I look forward to saying hello to her. And I've heard that she wants to do that. That would be a great honour,” Trump said when asked if he would accept the Nobel Prize from Machado.

He added that it's been a "major embarrassment" for Norway that he didn't get the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Now, I don't know what Norway has to do with it, but that's where the committee is located, a lot of Norwegian people, and it's been a very big embarrassment to the country of Norway, whether they have anything to do with it or not. I think they do," he said.

Trump added that when "you put out eight wars, in theory, you should get one for each war.”