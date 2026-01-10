HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India, Pak were ready to...: Trump repeats truce claim

India, Pak were ready to...: Trump repeats truce claim

By Yoshita Singh
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 10, 2026 01:21 IST

x

United States President Donald Trump has once again claimed to end the war between India and Pakistan while reiterating that eight planes were shot down in the conflict last year.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump has so far repeated the India-Pakistan truce claim nearly 70 times. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

Trump has so far repeated the claim nearly 70 times that he stopped the conflict in May between India and Pakistan.

“I did put out eight wars, eight and a quarter, because, you know, Thailand and Cambodia started going at it again,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Thursday.

He said that "in theory", one should get a Nobel prize for stopping each war.

“Because some of these wars were going on for 30 years. India, Pakistan were ready to go at it big. And these are two nuclear countries. I got that one stopped. Eight planes were shot down. They were really at it, and I got it stopped. It was a big one,” Trump said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention in resolving the conflict.

Trump added that he also stopped the war between Congo and Rwanda, which had been fighting for 30 years.

“And I got it stopped. I got so many wars (stopped). So it's such a beautiful thing. It makes me feel so good, not because of a Nobel Prize, but because I saved millions and millions of lives, and that's what really makes me feel good.”

Trump was asked about Venezuela's opposition leader María Corina Machado, who dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize last year to Trump, and has said she wants to give the honour to him for “liberating her country.”

“Well, I understand she's coming in next week sometime, and I look forward to saying hello to her. And I've heard that she wants to do that. That would be a great honour,” Trump said when asked if he would accept the Nobel Prize from Machado.

He added that it's been a "major embarrassment" for Norway that he didn't get the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Now, I don't know what Norway has to do with it, but that's where the committee is located, a lot of Norwegian people, and it's been a very big embarrassment to the country of Norway, whether they have anything to do with it or not. I think they do," he said.

Trump added that when "you put out eight wars, in theory, you should get one for each war.”

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Modi said to me, 'Sir, can I please see you?': Trump
Modi said to me, 'Sir, can I please see you?': Trump
India rebuts Trump aide's 'Modi didn't call' claim; says...
India rebuts Trump aide's 'Modi didn't call' claim; says...
'Modi knew I wasn't happy, and...': Trump
'Modi knew I wasn't happy, and...': Trump
Modi 'not that happy with me' because....: Trump
Modi 'not that happy with me' because....: Trump
'Trump risks becoming the President who lost India'
'Trump risks becoming the President who lost India'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

webstory image 2

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 3

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

VIDEOS

Nia Sharma dazzles in white dress0:34

Nia Sharma dazzles in white dress

Watch! Venezuelan-American Journo claims Maduro's arrest 'turning point'9:00

Watch! Venezuelan-American Journo claims Maduro's arrest...

Mamata leads protest march in Kolkata over ED action on I-PAC2:07

Mamata leads protest march in Kolkata over ED action on...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO