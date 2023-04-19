News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India overtakes China, becomes world's most populous nation

India overtakes China, becomes world's most populous nation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 19, 2023 14:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India has surpassed China to become the world's most populous nation with 142.86 crore people, United Nations data showed.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

China has a population of 142.57 crore, according to the UN world population dashboard.

 

According to a new United Nations Population Fund report, 25 per cent of India's population is in the age group of 0-14 years, 18 per cent in the 10 to 19 age group, 26 per cent in the age bracket of 10 to 24 years, 68 per cent in 15 to 64 years age group, and 7 per cent above 65 years.

Estimates by different agencies have suggested that India's population is expected to keep rising for nearly three decades before it peaks at 165 crore and then would start declining.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Time is a luxury India does not have
Time is a luxury India does not have
Don't WASTE India's Demographic Dividend
Don't WASTE India's Demographic Dividend
India will touch peak population of 1.69 bn in 2063
India will touch peak population of 1.69 bn in 2063
EVs Star At Shanghai Auto Show
EVs Star At Shanghai Auto Show
Pilot suspensions rose 2x in 2022: DGCA
Pilot suspensions rose 2x in 2022: DGCA
DC's Dilemma: Drop Shaw to turn fortunes around?
DC's Dilemma: Drop Shaw to turn fortunes around?
Guess Who Plays Murali In Bio-Pic?
Guess Who Plays Murali In Bio-Pic?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why India Needs Population Control

Why India Needs Population Control

IN PICTURES: How the growing population is changing India

IN PICTURES: How the growing population is changing India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances