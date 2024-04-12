News
India 'monitoring situation' in Myanmar's Sittwe, shifts consulate staff

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 12, 2024 17:34 IST
India on Friday said it has relocated its staff from its consulate in Myanmarese city of Sittwe to Yangon in view of the precarious security situation in that region of Myanmar.

IMAGE: Myanmar policemen stand at a check point outside Rohingya refugee camp in Sittwe. This March 3, 2017 photograph is used only for representation. Photograph: Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is closely monitoring the security situation in that country.

 

"We are closely monitoring the security situation in Myanmar, particularly in the Rakhine State. Necessary steps have been taken to ensure the safety of our citizens," he said at his weekly media briefing.

"We have temporarily relocated our staff at CGI (Consulate General of India) Sittwe to Yangon. Our Consulate in Mandalay remains fully functional," Jaiswal said.

