India maintaining balance of power in Indian Ocean: US

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth lauded India's military modernisation, emphasising its growing industrial and logistical capabilities at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

IMAGE: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, May 30, 2026. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Key Points US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth acknowledged India's powerful and modernising military at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

India is building significant industrial and logistics capabilities to support high-end military operations.

The US is committed to co-production with India to enhance defence capabilities.

The US views the Asia-Pacific region as the most consequential globally, emphasising the importance of regional security.

India is 'powerful' and 'modernising' its military with heavy industrial and logistics capacity to sustain 'high-end military operations', United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Saturday.

Hegseth made these remarks while talking to the delegates at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday in Singapore.

"India is powerful and modernising its military," he said and also highlighted that it is maintaining a balance of power, particularly in the Indian Ocean.

India's Growing Military Capabilities

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, he noted that India was also 'building a heavy industrial and logistics capacity to sustain high-end military operations'.

"We've also committed to pursuing co-production with India to advance capabilities," said Hegseth, adding that America was undergoing a national manufacturing globalisation of its defence.

He also assessed defence-related relations with Japan, South Korea, ASEAN and Australia.

US Defence Strategy In The Asia-Pacific

Hegseth highlighted several points on the US' defence strategy in the region, noting that the Asia-Pacific was the most consequential region in the world, that the security of the region rested 'disproportionately' on the US military power and called on nations to invest seriously in their own defence.

He pointed out that the US and China relations are better than they have been in many years under President Donald Trump, but also that 'no state, including China, can impose hegemony and hold the security of our nation and allies in question'.

Hegseth expressed Washington, DC's stand amidst global tension and the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Europe, as well as growing uncertainty over the United States' long-term strategic priorities in the Indo-Pacific.

The Shangri-La Dialogue, into its second day, brings together top officials from 44 nations this year.