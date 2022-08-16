News
India logs 8,813 Covid infections, fall in active cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 16, 2022 11:04 IST
India's COVID-19 case tally increased by 8,813 in a day to reach 4,42,77,194, while active infections have declined to 1,11,252, according to the Union health ministry data on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test in Leh. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll has climbed to 5,27,098 with 29 more fatalities, including one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases declined by 6,256 in a day and now comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was at 98.56 per cent, the health ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,38,844, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

 

The daily positivity rate was 4.15 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.79 per cent, according to the health ministry.

It said that 208.31 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.

The 28 new fatalities include eight from Delhi, six from Punjab, two each from Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim and Tripura.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
