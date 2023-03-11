News
India logs 456 new Covid cases, 1 death; active tally rises

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 11, 2023 11:47 IST
India recorded 456 new coronavirus infections, pushing the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases increased to 3,406, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

IMAGE: A man reacts while receiving a precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre Dharavi, in Mumbai, July 22, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll stands at 5,30,780 with one death reported in Gujarat, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

 

So far, the country has logged a total of 4.46 crore (4,46,89,968) Covid cases.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was at 98.80 per cent, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,55,782, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
Why does China have Covid surge and not India?
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
Jobs scam: CBI summons Tejashwi for quizzing today
When Sobhita Stopped All Hearts In A Room
'Calendar was such a lovable character'
Biden appoints 2 Indians to trade policy panel
Covid-19 remains 'global health emergency': WHO

Actual Covid cases in India 17 times more: Study

