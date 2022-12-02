News
India logs 275 new Covid cases, active infections dip to 4,672

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 02, 2022 11:31 IST
India recorded a single-day rise of 275 new coronavirus infections, while the count of active cases has dipped to 4,672, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 4.46 crore, it showed.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,30,624 with one fatality being reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Chhattisgarh in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

A decrease of 95 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload of the country in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,37,617, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.93 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021, and four crore on January 25 this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
Study reveals how COVID-19 damages heart
Experts feel COVID-19 has reached endemic phase
What's Unusual About This Pic?
The End Of NDTV As We Know It
Freddy Review
MP: 6 teachers taken off duty post ABVP complaint
The War Against Coronavirus

'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'

Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...

