India logs 265 new Covid cases, 3 deaths; active tally declines

India saw a single-day rise of 265 new coronavirus infections and a decline in active cases to 2,706, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects nasal swab sample from a prisoner for COVID-19 testing amid surge in Covid-19 cases across the world, at a government run dispensary, in Patna, December 28, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The total tally of COVID cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,78,649).

The death toll so far stands at 5,30,705 with three fatalities -- two reconciled by Kerala, and one death reported by Karnataka, in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.17 per cent, while the weekly positivity was at 0.15 per cent, the health ministry said.

It said 1,57,671 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 947 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who recovered from the infection surged to 4,41,45, 238, while 1.19 per cent of the total infected succumbed to it since the outbreak.

According to the ministry's website, 220.10 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year, and four crore on January 25 this year.