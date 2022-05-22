News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 2,226 new Covid cases, active tally dips

India logs 2,226 new Covid cases, active tally dips

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 22, 2022 10:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India logged 2,226 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,36,371, while the active cases dipped to 14,955, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,24,413 with 65 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 41 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.50 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.50 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,97,003 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 192.28 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 65 new fatalities include 63 from Kerala and one each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
Recovering From Covid? 7 Things To Do
Recovering From Covid? 7 Things To Do
Do I Need To Be Hospitalised For Covid?
Do I Need To Be Hospitalised For Covid?
Kangana's Agent Agnee Will Be Back!
Kangana's Agent Agnee Will Be Back!
Top Performers: Bumrah, Kishan, David
Top Performers: Bumrah, Kishan, David
'Gutted' Ponting won't blame Pant for DC's IPL exit
'Gutted' Ponting won't blame Pant for DC's IPL exit
Why Pant did not opt for DRS against Tim David...
Why Pant did not opt for DRS against Tim David...
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Is COVID-19 epidemic in India over? Experts answer

Is COVID-19 epidemic in India over? Experts answer

If You Get Covid: What You Must Know

If You Get Covid: What You Must Know

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances