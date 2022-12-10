News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 210 fresh coronavirus cases, no new death

India logs 210 fresh coronavirus cases, no new death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 10, 2022 22:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India registered a single-day rise of 210 new coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases further declined to 4,047, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,74,649), it said.

The death toll from the disease has climbed to 5,30,654 with one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 181 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,41,39,948 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.96 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Study reveals how COVID-19 damages heart
Study reveals how COVID-19 damages heart
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
10 Tips To Take Care Of The Heart Post COVID
10 Tips To Take Care Of The Heart Post COVID
Bhupendra Patel elected as Gujarat CM for 2nd term
Bhupendra Patel elected as Gujarat CM for 2nd term
World Cup nightmare continues for Neymar and Brazil
World Cup nightmare continues for Neymar and Brazil
Cyclone Mandous: 4 killed, no large scale damage
Cyclone Mandous: 4 killed, no large scale damage
Delhi excise policy case: CBI to grill Kavitha on Sun
Delhi excise policy case: CBI to grill Kavitha on Sun
GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS - 2022

GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS

More like this

'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'

'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'

Experts feel COVID-19 has reached endemic phase

Experts feel COVID-19 has reached endemic phase

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances