India logs 210 fresh coronavirus cases, no new death

India registered a single-day rise of 210 new coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases further declined to 4,047, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,74,649), it said.

The death toll from the disease has climbed to 5,30,654 with one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 181 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,41,39,948 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.96 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.