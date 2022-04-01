News
India logs 1,335 new Covid cases, active cases continue to dip

India logs 1,335 new Covid cases, active cases continue to dip

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 01, 2022 12:25 IST
With 1,335 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,25,775, while the active cases dipped to 13,672, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 preventive vaccine to a student in the age group of 12-14 years at a school in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,21,181 with 52 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 635 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.22 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.23 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,90,922, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 184.31 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 52 new fatalities include 48 from Kerala.

A total of 5,21,181 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,783 from Maharashtra, 67,913 from Kerala, 40,054 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,152 from Delhi, 23,495 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,197 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Maha to drop all Covid curbs, masks not compulsory
If You Get Covid: What You Must Know
When will Covid end? Here's what experts say
Too early to do away with face masks: Experts
4 Tips To Spice Up Your Love Life
What Amitabh Bachchan Taught Abhishek
Ranveer's Salty, Sweet Shrikhand Recipe
The War Against Coronavirus

