Rediff.com  » News » India logs 131 fresh COVID-19 cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 21, 2022 17:22 IST
India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,46,76,330 on Wednesday with 131 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 3,408, according to Union health ministry data.

The toll due to the viral disease increased to 5,30,680 with three more fatalities, including two deaths reconciled by Kerala and one reported from West Bengal in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

 

The national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

A decrease of 82 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,42,242, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.01 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
