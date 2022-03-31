India logs 1,225 new COVID-19 cases

With 1,225 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India's infection tally rose to 4,30,24,440, while the active cases dipped to 14,307, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

IMAGE: Students show their COVID-19 vaccination certificate before entering the examination hall for the High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022 (HSLC) at Ulubari Higher Secondary School, in Guwahati. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,21,129 with 28 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 397 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The country's daily Covid positivity rate was recorded at 0.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.23 per cent.

A total of 78.91 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, with 6,07,987 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.