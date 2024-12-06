News
India lodges strong protest with Pak over remarks against Bhagat Singh

India lodges strong protest with Pak over remarks against Bhagat Singh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 06, 2024 18:24 IST
India has noted the recent reports regarding objectionable remarks made against Bhagat Singh in Pakistan and lodged a strong protest with Islamabad on the issue, the government said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

IMAGE: People take out a padyatra on the eve of the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in Patna, Bihar, September 27, 2023.Photograph: ANI Photo

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said New Delhi has also been raising with Islamabad issues "concerning attacks on cultural heritage, growing intolerance and lack of respect for minority communities in Pakistan."

"The government of India has noted the recent reports regarding objectionable remarks made against Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Pakistan and has lodged a strong protest with the government of Pakistan on the incident through diplomatic channels," he said.

 

Singh was responding to a question.

The minister said the government and the entire nation recognise the invaluable contribution of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in India's freedom struggle.

The advocate general of Pakistan's Punjab government, Asghar Leghari last month reportedly made some objectionable remarks against Bhagat Singh during a hearing at the Lahore high court.

"The death anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh is observed every year in India and abroad," he said.

To a separate question, Singh said India and Bangladesh share deep-rooted bonds of history, culture, language and a multitude of other commonalities.

"India's relations with Bangladesh stand on their own footing and are independent of the relations of Bangladesh with third countries," he said.

Singh's remark came on a question on whether the government has taken note of the shift in the approach of Bangladesh's interim government as it has been working to strengthen ties with Pakistan.

"The bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh has been a multi-faceted partnership bringing benefits to the people of both countries through enhanced trade and investments, increased connectivity and more people-to-people exchanges," he said.

Singh said the government closely monitors all developments having a bearing on India's national interest and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it.

To another query, Singh, citing US government data, said a total of 519 Indian nationals were deported to India during the period from November last year to October.

"As per US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Indian nationals who were deported from the US to India were under order of removal, as they were declared unauthorised to stay in the US by the competent authorities," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
