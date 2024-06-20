News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India lodges strong protest with Canada after Khalistanis burn Modi's effigy

India lodges strong protest with Canada after Khalistanis burn Modi's effigy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: June 21, 2024 00:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Thursday lodged a strong protest with Canada over Khalistani extremists holding a so-called "citizens court" outside the Indian consulate in Vancouver.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

India issued a note verbale or diplomatic note to the Canadian high commission conveying India's serious objection to the demonstration and holding of the "citizens court" by Khalistani elements, authoritative sources said.

The Khalistani extremists also reportedly burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India strongly protested the actions by the Khalistani elements and objected to the space being given to them in Canada by the Justin Trudeau government, the sources said.

 

New Delhi's protest came a day after the Canadian parliament observed a "moment of silence" in the memory of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in June last year.

The ties between the two countries came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra last week said India's main issue with Canada continues to be the political space that Ottawa provides to anti-India elements which advocate extremism and violence.

India has repeatedly conveyed its "deep concerns" to Canada and New Delhi expects Ottawa to take strong action against those elements, he had said.

Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia on June 18 last year.

The murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Separatists in Canada crossing 'red line': Indian envoy
Separatists in Canada crossing 'red line': Indian envoy
Nijjar case: Canada intel chief visited India secretly
Nijjar case: Canada intel chief visited India secretly
'India and Canada are eager to be strong allies'
'India and Canada are eager to be strong allies'
Why Team India wore black armbands vs Afghanistan
Why Team India wore black armbands vs Afghanistan
PIX: SKY, Bumrah shine as India crush Afghanistan
PIX: SKY, Bumrah shine as India crush Afghanistan
Assembly polls, J-K statehood soon: Modi in Srinagar
Assembly polls, J-K statehood soon: Modi in Srinagar
Favourites held! England stunned by Denmark
Favourites held! England stunned by Denmark
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Trudeau to discuss 'serious security issues' with Modi

Trudeau to discuss 'serious security issues' with Modi

Modi's reply to Trudeau a display of strained ties

Modi's reply to Trudeau a display of strained ties

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances