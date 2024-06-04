BJP's vote share slumps, Cong scores better than 2019

The Bharatiya Janata Party's vote share suffered a decline this time while the Congress and the Samajwadi party garnered more votes compared to what they did in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, according to Election Commission data on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president J P Nadda after National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) lead in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The BJP, which contested more seats this time than in 2019 but is likely to fall short of the magic figure of 272, garnered 36.91 per cent of the total votes polled, a drop of around 0.39 percentage points as of 6.15 pm.

On the other hand, the Congress' vote share increased by 2.22 percentage points to reach 21.68 per cent and it was also reflected in its seat tally.

The party is set to win 99 seats.

The main opposition party saw its electoral fortunes improve in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the key north Indian state where its ally the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi party almost doubled its vote share to 4.66 per cent.

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress saw its vote share increase from 4.06 per cent in the 2019 elections to 4.25 per cent this time.

On the other hand, the vote share of the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samajwadi Party reduced by 1.55 percentage points to settle at 2.07 per cent.

Among southern state parties, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's vote share dropped from 2.34 per cent in 2019 to 1.62 per cent as of 6.15 pm.

The BJP's Andhra Pradesh ally Telugu Desam Party saw its vote share decrease marginally to 1.98 per cent.

The vote share of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress party in Andhra Pradesh also reduced to 2.08 per cent from 2.53 per cent in 2019.