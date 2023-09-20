News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India issues travel advisory for Canada, advises caution

India issues travel advisory for Canada, advises caution

Source: PTI
September 20, 2023 16:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Wednesday advised its nationals in Canada and those contemplating to travel there to exercise utmost caution in view of anti-India activities in some parts of that country.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Chris Wattie/Reuters

The advisory came amid further deterioration of diplomatic relations between the two countries following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

 

"In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution," the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said in the advisory.

It said, "Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda."

"Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents," it said.

The MEA said the Indian high commission and consulates general will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the Indian community in Canada.

"Given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students in particular are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant," it said in the advisory.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Report: Canada wanted US support against India, but...
Report: Canada wanted US support against India, but...
US 'deeply concerned' over Trudeau's allegations
US 'deeply concerned' over Trudeau's allegations
Treat Nijjar killing with utmost seriousness: Trudeau
Treat Nijjar killing with utmost seriousness: Trudeau
Ranveer stars in 2023 World Cup's official anthem
Ranveer stars in 2023 World Cup's official anthem
'How Can Truth Hurt The Film-maker?'
'How Can Truth Hurt The Film-maker?'
Did no wrong: Banned Manipuri actor stands her ground
Did no wrong: Banned Manipuri actor stands her ground
Nearly 34% loans charged 10% or more interest
Nearly 34% loans charged 10% or more interest
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Canada updates travel advisory for India amid row

Canada updates travel advisory for India amid row

'Trudeau's claims of India link shameless, cynical'

'Trudeau's claims of India link shameless, cynical'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances