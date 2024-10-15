News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » India inks $4bn deal with US for 31 Predator drones

India inks $4bn deal with US for 31 Predator drones

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 15, 2024 14:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Tuesday inked a mega deal with the United States to procure 31 Predator long-endurance drones from American defence major General Atomics under the foreign military sales route at a cost of nearly USD 4 billion to boost Indian military's combat prowess along the contested borders with China.

IMAGE: A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone sits in a hanger at Amari Air Base, Estonia. Photograph: Reuters

The deal, signed in presence of top defence and strategic brass of India in the national capital, marks a significant upswing in military ties between the two countries, officials told PTI.

The procurement of the drones was finalised just weeks ahead of the US presidential elections.

Last week, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the procurement of the MQ-9B 'hunter killer' drones.

Vivek Lall, the Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation who played a key role in the negotiations on the deal, was present at the signing ceremony.

 

The drones are being procured at an estimated cost of around USD 4 billion, officials said.

India is acquiring the drones primarily to crank up the surveillance apparatus of the armed forces, especially along the contested frontier with China.

In June last year, the Defence Ministry approved the procurement of the MQ-9B Predator armed drones from the US under a government-to-government framework.

The MQ-9B drone is a variant of the MQ-9 "Reaper" which was used to launch a modified version of the Hellfire missile that eliminated al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the heart of Kabul in July 2022.

While the Navy will get 15 Sea Guardian drones, the Indian Air Force and the Army will each get eight Sky Guardian drones.

The high-altitude long-endurance drones are capable of remaining airborne for over 35 hours and can carry four Hellfire missiles and around 450 kgs of bombs.

The Sea Guardian drones are being procured as they can carry out a variety of roles, including maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare and over-the-horizon targeting among others.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is That A Bird Or A Drone?
Is That A Bird Or A Drone?
In PHOTOS: India's 2nd UAV squadron commissioned
In PHOTOS: India's 2nd UAV squadron commissioned
Indian Army's Lethal Weapon: PALM 400
Indian Army's Lethal Weapon: PALM 400
Is Yashasvi Jaiswal the future of Indian cricket?
Is Yashasvi Jaiswal the future of Indian cricket?
Rohit secretly grooming Bumrah as his replacement?
Rohit secretly grooming Bumrah as his replacement?
Sangeeta Bijlani Looks Absolutely Smashing!
Sangeeta Bijlani Looks Absolutely Smashing!
The Most Inspirational Story You Will Read Today
The Most Inspirational Story You Will Read Today
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

India's Enemies, Beware This IAF Drone!

India's Enemies, Beware This IAF Drone!

Drone, jet engine deals to boost India-US defence ties

Drone, jet engine deals to boost India-US defence ties

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances