HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India holds key defence talks with Russia; eyes more S-400, gets Su-57 offer

India holds key defence talks with Russia; eyes more S-400, gets Su-57 offer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 04, 2025 21:38 IST

x

India and Russia on Thursday resolved to expand their bilateral defence cooperation with New Delhi showing its keen interest in procuring additional batches of S-400 missile systems from Moscow to bolster its combat prowess.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister of Russia Andrei Belousov, before the 22nd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation ministerial meeting at Manekshaw Centre, in New Delhi, December 4, 2025. Photograph: PIB Photo gallery/ANI Photo

The two sides deliberated on ways to enhance the overall defence and strategic ties at a key delegation-level meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov that took place a day ahead of the 23rd India-Russia annual summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday night landed in New Delhi for the summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

 

In the meeting with Belousov, Singh reaffirmed India's determination for capacity building of its indigenous defence industry for both local production and exports while highlighting new opportunities for enhancing India-Russia collaboration across niche technologies.

Both sides reiterated that the India-Russia relationship is based on a "deep sense of trust, common principles and mutual respect", the defence ministry said.

It is learnt that India conveyed its interest to the Russian side on procuring additional batches of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia as the weapons proved to be very effective during the Operation Sindoor.

In October 2018, India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, notwithstanding a warning by the US that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions under the provisions of Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

Three squadrons have already been delivered.

The S-400 systems played a crucial role during Operation Sindoor. India may also look at procuring the S-500 missile systems as well from Russia.

It is learnt that the Russian side offered its Su-57 fighter jets to India.

India is in the process of procuring a batch of fifth-generation fighter jets.

The Singh-Belousov talks were held under the framework of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC).

In the meeting, Belousov said the Russian defence industry is ready to support India towards becoming self-reliant in defence production.

"India-Russia relationship is based on a deep sense of trust, common values and mutual respect, which are the defining principles of the special and privileged strategic partnership, between both countries," Singh said.

In his remarks, the Russian defence minister emphasised on deepening the relationship between both the countries which he said is based on mutual trust.

He said that the Russian defence industry is ready to support India towards becoming self-reliant in the field of defence production.

"Our countries are tied with a solid, time-proven friendship, which is based on mutual respect," Belousov said.

He said the bilateral relations have a strategic character, and Russia's partnership with India is a key factor for the balance in the South Asian region.

Belousov said Russia will cooperate in "full scale" with India in modernisation of Indian armed forces.

Singh said the India-Russia bilateral defence cooperation has grown significantly since the signing of the declaration on strategic partnership in 2000.

"It is good that despite the geopolitical uncertainty, our India-Russia defence cooperation is moving at a healthy pace and the outcome-oriented exchanges between our armed forces," he said.

Before the meeting, Singh and Belousov laid a wreath at the National War Memorial.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What Weapons Will Putin Sell India On Rare State Visit?
What Weapons Will Putin Sell India On Rare State Visit?
Su-57 stealth jet, S-400 in focus during Putin's visit
Su-57 stealth jet, S-400 in focus during Putin's visit
Russia ratifies key military pact with India ahead of Putin's visit
Russia ratifies key military pact with India ahead of Putin's visit
India, Russia Set for Big Nuclear Deal
India, Russia Set for Big Nuclear Deal
What Putin hopes to achieve on his India visit
What Putin hopes to achieve on his India visit

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 3

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

VIDEOS

Passengers face chaos at Hyderabad Airport1:31

Passengers face chaos at Hyderabad Airport

Viral Video: Yogi Feeds Peacock During Gauseva at Gorakhnath Temple1:34

Viral Video: Yogi Feeds Peacock During Gauseva at...

Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt make a public appearance together in Mumbai1:37

Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt make a public...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO