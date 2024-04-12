'India has many crushes but nation trusts only Modi'

In a veiled dig at the Opposition ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anurag Thakur on Thursday said while there may be many 'national crushes', Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his guarantees stand head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to 'national trust'.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated with a mace during an election rally in Karauli, Rajasthan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to media persons in Hamirpur, the constituency from which he is seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha, Thakur said, "There will doubtlessly be many 'national crushes' in the country, but Modi and his guarantees stand alone when it comes to national trust."

He alleged that the Congress resorts to divisive politics during elections, adding that its true colours have now been exposed.

"Whenever elections come around, the Congress switches to divisive politics. You can find numerous examples of their divisive tactics. However, their true colours now stand exposed before the people. They opposed and stood against the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, dismissing the long-held demand as a figment of imagination. They even questioned the existence of the Ram Setu. But today, the people are more aware and enlightened," he said.

Targetting jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal , Thakur said the ruling Aam Admi Party had promised to rid the country of corruption but is now immersed in it.

"After foraying into the country's political landscape, they had pledged to rid the country of corruption. However, they have now sunk neck-deep in it. The people of Delhi feel cheated today. They looted public wealth. It's the AAP's brand of politics that has brought the party and its leader to their present straits," he said.