India has credibility to be mediator in Ukraine war: Ex-UK PM

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday said India has the credibility to play the role of a mediator in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

IMAGE: Former British Prime Minister David Cameron. Photograph: Screen grab/@David_Cameron

Cameron's remarks at the NDTV World Summit came a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a visit to Russia for the BRICS Summit.

"India has the credibility to be a mediator in the Ukraine war," Cameron said, referring to Modi's visit to the Ukraine recently to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Cameron said any role that can be played to bring this conflict to an end would be welcome. "But, it must be done in a way that recognises Ukraine's sovereignty and independence," he said.

"India might be in a position to mediate but it has to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be allowed to take territory by force," Cameron said.

The former British prime minister also made a strong pitch for the expansion of the UN Security Council and a permanent seat for India at the high table.

There is a need for a reset because the world has changed "hugely" since the institutions were set up after the Second World War, he said.

"You see the rise of India, which will probably become the world's largest economy at some stage in this century. So, obviously, we need a reset and countries like India should be at its heart," he said.

Cameron said that changing the multi-lateral institutions would take a long time, and it was good to see India take its place in institutions such as the Quad and the G20.

Cameron also said Modi has a very clear plan about technology and the future of India and his third consecutive term in office demonstrates the ability to bring real change in a consistent way.

"What you find in politics, when you become prime minister everything hits you at a million miles an hour. If you don't have a very clear plan about what you want to do, you get endlessly distracted by the short term problems and difficulties," he said.

Earlier, at the Summit, Prime Minister Modi shared his vision for a developed India by 2047 and listed the achievements of his government in the first 125 days of his third term.

"It was great to hear Prime Minister Modi's speech. To have that energy level at the start of your third term is truly impressive," Cameron said, adding in Britain no prime minister has had three terms since Tony Blair and Margaret Thatcher before him.

"It's very impressive because it means you have the ability to get real change, real things done in a very consistent way, which is what we are seeing in India," he said.

Cameron said democracy was noisy and with difficult disputations, and underscored the need for leaders to have a clear plan for the future.

"The more you have a plan, the more you can get back to it as soon as the noise abates," Cameron said.