Rediff.com  » News » India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 09, 2023 15:55 IST
India has received a new set of Swiss bank account details of its nationals and organisations as part of an annual automatic information exchange under which Switzerland has shared particulars of nearly 36 lakh financial accounts with 104 countries.

This is the fifth such annual exchange of information between Switzerland and India with the officials saying that the new details shared with Indian authorities pertain to "hundreds of financial accounts", including many cases of multiple accounts associated with some individuals, corporates and trusts.

The details that have been shared include identification, account and financial information, including name, address, country of residence and tax identification number, as well as information concerning the reporting financial institution, account balance and capital income.

 

The officials did not divulge the amount involved in the exchanged information or any other specifics, citing the confidentiality clause of the information exchange and the adverse impact it may have on further investigations, but asserted that the data would be used extensively in probes of suspected tax evasion and other wrong doings, including of money laundering and terror funding.

The exchange took place last month and the next set of information would be shared by Switzerland in September 2024, the officials added.

The exchanged information allows tax authorities to verify whether taxpayers have correctly declared their financial accounts in their tax returns.

In a statement from Swiss capital Berne, the Federal Tax Administration (FTA) on Monday said that it has exchanged information on financial accounts with 104 countries within the framework of the global standard on the Automatic Exchange Of Information (AEOI).

This year, Kazakhstan, the Maldives and Oman were added to the earlier list of 101 countries. The count of financial accounts increased by nearly two lakh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
