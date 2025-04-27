'Combat Ready': Indian Navy test-fires anti-ship missiles

Amid simmering tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Navy has successfully conducted multiple anti-ship missile firings in the Arabian Sea, showcasing its long-range precision strike capabilities.

IMAGE: The Indian Navy conducts multiple anti-ship missile firings amid tension with Pakistan. Photographs: @indiannavy/X

"#IndianNavy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike," the Navy shares the post on X with visuals.

"#IndianNavy stands #CombatReady #Credible and #FutureReady in safeguarding the nations maritime interests Anytime Anywhere Anyhow," it added.

The visuals show the BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface cruise missiles being launched from a fleet of warships, including Kolkata-class destroyers and Nilgiri and Krivak-class frigates, reaffirming the Navys operational prowess.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed after terrorists struck Baisaran, a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Indian Navy's warship INS Surat carried out a successful test firing of the Medium range surface-to-air missile (MR-SAM) air defence missile system in the Arabian Sea.

The test has taken place before the scheduled surface-to-surface missile testing by the Pakistan Navy in the Arabian Sea. The MR-SAM is highly effective against surface-to-surface missiles and other aerial targets.

"Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Surat successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea skimming target, marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities," the Indian Navy wrote on X.

This achievement demonstrates the Indian Navy's growing prowess in indigenous warship design, development, and operations and underscores the nation's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, according to a statement.