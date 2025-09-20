HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India flags humanitarian risks in US H-1B fee hike

India flags humanitarian risks in US H-1B fee hike

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 20, 2025 20:13 IST

x

India on Saturday said the Trump administration's new restrictions on H1B visa programme are likely to have humanitarian consequences and hoped that the "disruptions" would be addressed suitably by the American authorities.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

India's reaction came hours after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to impose a USD 100,000 annual fee for H-1B visas, a move that is set to adversely impact Indian professionals in the US.

"This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

 

"The government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities," he said.

Jaiswal said the "full implications" of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry.

Industries in both India and the US have a "stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward," he said.

"Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India," he said.

"Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries," Jaiswal added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Trump hits Indian hires hard with massive fee on H-1Bs
Trump hits Indian hires hard with massive fee on H-1Bs
Abuse of H-1B programme national security threat: Trump
Abuse of H-1B programme national security threat: Trump
Indian Students Caught In US Visa Turmoil
Indian Students Caught In US Visa Turmoil
Trump's visa crackdown: H-1B holders urged to return or face curbs
Trump's visa crackdown: H-1B holders urged to return or face curbs
Jobless In US, Indian Techies Face Uncertain Future
Jobless In US, Indian Techies Face Uncertain Future

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

webstory image 2

Top Indian Cities With Millionaires

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Male Singers

VIDEOS

Divya Khosla Kumar Stuns in a Gorgeous Indian Look1:13

Divya Khosla Kumar Stuns in a Gorgeous Indian Look

Giorgia Andriani Turns Up the Heat, Strikes Poses for Paps in Stunning Look!1:20

Giorgia Andriani Turns Up the Heat, Strikes Poses for...

Terror in Bahraich: Wild Animal Abducts 3-Year-Old Child!5:45

Terror in Bahraich: Wild Animal Abducts 3-Year-Old Child!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV