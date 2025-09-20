Trump hits Indian hires hard with massive fee on H-1Bs

The Trump administration has announced a massive increase in H-1B visa fees, imposing a $100,000 annual charge that will fundamentally alter how American companies hire skilled foreign workers, particularly impacting Indian IT professionals who comprise the largest group of beneficiaries.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed the changes during a Friday press call, describing the fee hike as a deliberate strategy to eliminate what the administration considers lower-skilled training positions while preserving opportunities for highly skilled workers.

The new $100,000 annual fee represents a dramatic increase from current H-1B processing costs, which typically amount to a few thousand dollars.

Companies will pay this fee on top of existing vetting charges, with the administration still deciding whether to collect the full amount upfront or annually.

"A company that wants to buy an H-1B visa... it's $100,000 per year," Secretary Lutnick explained.

The visa maintains its current structure: three years with one possible renewal for a total of six years.

The fee applies to all H-1B positions regardless of salary level or skill requirement, making the programme economically viable only for roles that justify the substantial cost.

The administration explicitly aims to eliminate what it calls 'trainee programmes' -- positions where companies hire less experienced foreign workers for training and development on H-1B visas.

"No longer will you put trainees on an H-1B visa -- it's just not economic anymore," Lutnick said.

"If you're going to train people, you're going to train Americans."

This change could significantly impact Indian IT services companies like Infosys, TCS, and Wipro, which have historically used H-1B visas to bring junior and mid-level engineers to the US for client projects and skills development.

Indian nationals consistently receive the majority of H-1B approvals, with Indian IT companies among the largest sponsors.

The fee increase threatens to reshape this landscape dramatically.

"If you have a very sophisticated engineer and you want to bring them in because they have expertise, then you can pay $100,000 a year for your H-1B visa," Lutnick noted, suggesting the programme will now target only senior-level positions.

Secretary Lutnick claimed technology companies support the changes because they provide certainty and speed in processing applications.

He said discussions with 'hundreds of companies' informed the $100,000 fee structure.

"They are very happy about it, because they would like a process that is known, that is clear and that is swift," he said of company responses.

However, the substantial cost increase will likely make companies far more selective about which positions warrant H-1B sponsorship, potentially reducing overall applications despite maintained visa caps.

The administration emphasised that H-1B visa quotas remain unchanged -- the programme will issue the same number of visas but expects fewer applications due to cost barriers.

Current annual limits stand at 65,000 regular H-1B visas plus 20,000 for advanced degree holders from US universities.

"Remember, these are the same cap, it's the same visa. There'll just be less of them issued because they used to be free, and now they cost $100,000," Lutnick explained.

The new fees will be implemented alongside enhanced vetting procedures by the Department of Homeland Security. While no specific start date was announced, the administration indicated changes would roll out within weeks of the current announcement.

Companies with existing H-1B workers may face immediate impacts when renewal periods arrive, as the new fee structure will apply to all applications processed after implementation.

The administration framed the changes as protecting American workers and generating revenue for the US Treasury. Officials argue that free or low-cost H-1B visas encouraged companies to hire foreign workers instead of training Americans.

"The idea is to bring in high earners, people with money," Lutnick said, contrasting this with what he described as previous policies that brought in 'low earners' who 'take jobs from Americans'.

The H-1B changes represent part of broader Trump administration efforts to reshape US immigration policy around economic contribution rather than humanitarian or family-based considerations.

While maintaining that highly skilled workers remain welcome, the administration clearly intends to raise barriers significantly, ensuring that only positions with substantial economic value justify the cost of foreign hiring.

For Indian professionals and companies, the changes signal a need to adapt strategies for US market engagement, potentially accelerating trends toward higher-value services and reduced reliance on temporary worker transfers.