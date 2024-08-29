News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India, China discuss LAC at 31st WMCC meet, seek to ease differences

India, China discuss LAC at 31st WMCC meet, seek to ease differences

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 29, 2024 23:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India and China on Thursday had a "frank, constructive and forward-looking" exchange of views on the situation along the Line of actual Control to "narrow down" differences and find an early resolution to outstanding issues, the ministry of external affairs said.

IMAGE: Indian soldiers during the Exercise Parvat Prahar in the high-altitude mountains of the Ladakh sector. Photograph: Indian Army on X

The 31st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs was held in Beijing, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

During the meeting, it was reiterated that "restoration of peace and tranquillity, and respect for the LAC are the essential basis for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations", it said.

 

In line with the guidance provided by the two foreign ministers' meetings in Astana and Vientiane in July to accelerate the discussions, and building on the WMCC meeting held last month, "the two sides had a frank, constructive and forward-looking exchange of views on the situation along the Line of Actual Control to narrow down the differences and find early resolution of the outstanding issues", the statement said.

For this, they further agreed for "intensified contact through diplomatic and military channels".

Gourangalal Das, joint secretary (east Asia), from the MEA led the Indian delegation. The Chinese delegation was led by Hong Liang, director general of the Boundary & Ocean Affairs Department of the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs.

In the meantime, the two sides decided to jointly uphold peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas, in accordance with relevant bilateral agreements, protocols and understandings reached between the two governments, the MEA statement said.

The leader of the Indian delegation also called on the vice-minister in the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs.

The 30th meeting of the WMCC was held in New Delhi on July 31.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Respect LAC, Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart
Respect LAC, Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart
'Some steps' taken by China along LAC provocative: US
'Some steps' taken by China along LAC provocative: US
China continues build-up; fully support India: US
China continues build-up; fully support India: US
US Open: Sinner crushes Michelsen, reaches 3rd Round
US Open: Sinner crushes Michelsen, reaches 3rd Round
Ambani unveils growth roadmap for Reliance
Ambani unveils growth roadmap for Reliance
No HC relief for Tharoor in scorpion remark against PM
No HC relief for Tharoor in scorpion remark against PM
Manipur's Kuki-Zo groups demand UT with legislature
Manipur's Kuki-Zo groups demand UT with legislature

More like this

'We can't fall prey to Chinese strategy on LAC'

'We can't fall prey to Chinese strategy on LAC'

The Illusion Of LAC Disengagement

The Illusion Of LAC Disengagement

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances