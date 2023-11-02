India can play pivotal role in ending Gaza violence: Iran envoy

Praising India for its morality and humanity on the global stage, Iran's ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi has said that India possesses the potential to play a pivotal role in putting an end to the brutalities in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

IMAGE: A man stands next to an injured Palestinian, who will receive treatment in an Egyptian hospital, at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip, November 1, 2023. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Speaking to ANI, the Iranian envoy took a sharp dig at Israel for its ground offensive in Gaza and said, "Undoubtedly, India boasts a rich history of upholding moral courage and showcasing the indomitable human spirit. With this in mind, I firmly believe that India will not turn a blind eye to the ongoing genocide in Gaza. In fact, India possesses the potential to play a pivotal role in putting an end to the brutalities inflicted by the Zionists."

He said that as India aspires to become the voice of the Global South, it cannot be discussed without discussing the problems of people in Palestine.

"India has always been a steadfast bastion of morality and humanity on the global stage. The indelible impact of Mahatma Gandhi's teachings and his inspiring words on Palestine are etched into the collective memory of all. India aspires to become the voice of the global South, but we cannot discuss the global South without acknowledging the immense suffering endured by its people, particularly in the occupied lands of Palestine," he said.

"The current situation presents a prime opportunity for India to lend its support to the voice of the global South," he added.

Alleging that the widespread atrocities committed by Israel have reached their peak in the past three weeks, Elahi said Israel has shown a lack of respect for international law and universal moral values.

"They have repeatedly disregarded resolutions ratified by international and global institutions. It is clear that they will not comply with the recent UNGA resolution and instead choose to continue their brutal actions in Gaza," he added.

The humanitarian aid sent by India for the people of Palestine arrived in Egypt on Sunday last week, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The Indian envoy to Egypt, Ajit Gupte handed over the relief material to the Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine.

Notably, the medical supplies sent for the people of Palestine included essential life-saving medicines and protective and surgical items aimed at handling emergency medical conditions. While arranging the medical supply, wound care was also taken into consideration.

Fluids and painkillers have been included in humanitarian aid for immediate relief. The disaster relief material weighing approximately 32 tons includes tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, basic sanitary utilities, water purification tablets etc.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.

Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties.