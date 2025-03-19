India calls for humanitarian aid in Gaza, stresses hostage release

India on Wednesday said it is concerned over the situation in Gaza and called for supply of humanitarian assistance to the affected people as Israel resumed bombing in conflict-hit Palestinian territory shattering its fragile ceasefire with Hamas.

IMAGE: A boy reacts, as Palestinians make their way to flee their homes, after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for a number of neighborhoods, following heavy Israeli strikes, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip March 19, 2025. Photograph: Abd Elhkeem Khaled/Reuters

New Delhi also underlined the need to release all hostages held by Hamas.

"We are concerned at the situation in Gaza. It is important that all hostages are released," the ministry of external affairs said.

"We also call for the supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza to be sustained," it said in a statement.

India's comments came as Israel pounded Hamas targets in Gaza on Tuesday, triggering uncertainty over the ceasefire that came into effect on January 19.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, over 400 people were killed in the Israeli bombing.

The Israeli action came after Israel and Hamas failed to agree on how to take forward the ceasefire deal from the initial phase. The deal comprised three stages.

The negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire pact were to start around six weeks back. But the two sides could not hold the talks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country will not "relent" until it achieves all "vital goals".

"In the past two weeks, Israel did not initiate any military action in the hope that Hamas would change course. Well, that didn't happen," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

"While Israel accepted the offer of President Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, Hamas flatly refused to do so," he said.

"This is why I authorised yesterday the renewal of military action against Hamas," Netanyahu added.

India has been pitching for the "two-State solution to the Palestinian issue with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security.