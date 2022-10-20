News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India asks citizens in Kyiv to leave Ukraine as soon as possible

India asks citizens in Kyiv to leave Ukraine as soon as possible

Source: PTI
October 20, 2022 10:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has asked Indian nationals to leave the country at the earliest in view of a fresh wave of hostilities.

IMAGE: Firefighters try to put out a fire in a residential building in Kyiv after a 'kamikaze drone' attack. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

In an advisory, the mission also called upon Indian nationals not to travel to the Eastern European country.

 

"In view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine," the embassy said.

"Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means," it added.

There has been intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea nearly two weeks ago.

Moscow has blamed Kyiv for the blast. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Russia hits Ukrainian capital with kamikaze drones
Russia hits Ukrainian capital with kamikaze drones
Putin's warning: If NATO clashes with Russian army...
Putin's warning: If NATO clashes with Russian army...
India abstains from UN vote condemning Russia
India abstains from UN vote condemning Russia
Hosts Australia ready to click in T20 WC defence
Hosts Australia ready to click in T20 WC defence
Overnight downpour leaves parts of Bengaluru flooded
Overnight downpour leaves parts of Bengaluru flooded
New Zealand's T20 World Cup Records
New Zealand's T20 World Cup Records
Investors! 'Choose sectors, companies carefully'
Investors! 'Choose sectors, companies carefully'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Putin's Plans To Destroy Power Plants

Putin's Plans To Destroy Power Plants

Putin's Iranian Drones Shatter Kyiv

Putin's Iranian Drones Shatter Kyiv

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances