India abstains on UN Gaza ceasefire resolution; backs Palestinians' rights

India on Friday abstained in the UN Human Rights Council on a resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and also demanded that Israel immediately lift its illegal blockade on the strip.

IMAGE: Palestinians who were hurt in Israeli strikes run outside their house, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 11, 2023. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Meanwhile, India voted in favour of the UN Human Rights Council's Resolution, supporting the "right to self-determination for Palestinian people."

The draft resolution on the ‘Human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the obligation to ensure accountability and justice' was adopted by the Geneva-based Council with a vote of 28 in favour, 6 against and 13 abstentions.

India abstained on the resolution, along with France, Japan, Netherlands, and Romania among others. Those voting against the resolution included Argentina, Bulgaria, Germany and the US.

Countries voting in favour of the resolution included Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Qatar, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

The resolution demanded that “Israel, the occupying Power, end its occupation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem,” and stressed that all efforts to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must be grounded in respect for international humanitarian law and international human rights law and relevant United Nations resolutions.”

The resolution also called for an “immediate ceasefire in Gaza, for immediate emergency humanitarian access and assistance, in particular through crossings and land routes, and for the urgent restoration of basic necessities to the Palestinian population in Gaza.”

It demanded that Israel immediately lift its illegal blockade on the Gaza Strip and all other forms of collective punishment and siege. It condemned Israeli actions that may amount to ethnic cleansing, and called upon all States to take immediate action to prevent the continued forcible transfer of Palestinians within or from Gaza.

It further condemned the targeting of civilians, including on October 7, 2023 when Hamas carried out the terror attack against Israel and demanded the immediate release of all remaining hostages and detainees as well as ensuring immediate humanitarian access to the hostages and detainees in line with international law.

The UNHRC adopted a second resolution on the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

India, however, voted to support the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people (statehood).

"Draft resolution A/HRC/55/L.13 on the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination was ADOPTED," the UNHRC posted on X.

Only two countries voted against the resolution, including the US and Paraguay.

Moreover, three countries abstained from voting, including Albania, Argentina and Cameroon.

Earlier on Friday, the UNHRC adopted an anti-Israel resolution, and in response, the Israeli ambassador walked out of the plenary session in protest at the end of her speech, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

The UNHRC adopted a resolution on Friday calling for Israel to be held accountable for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip at the end of the 55th Council session.

In the resolution adopted today, the UN condemned Israel for the war in Gaza but made no mention of Hamas or its crimes on October 7.

The resolution equates the abductees with detainees suspected of terrorist activity. It also goes against Israel's right to defend itself.

Furthermore, the resolution provides legitimacy for Palestinian 'resistance' to the 'occupation,' calls for an arms embargo on Israel, and blatantly disregards the supply of weapons to Hamas by Iran and its allies.

Following the adoption of the resolution, Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and International Organisations in Geneva, Ambassador Meirav Eilon Shahar, left the hall in protest.