Increasing strength of Parliament to 850 a 'joke': Tharoor

A debate has erupted between Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and BJP leaders regarding the proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats and the necessity of delimitation to reflect current population demographics.

IMAGE: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya participate in the Stanford India Conference 2026 in California. Photograph: @ShashiTharoor/X

Key Points Shashi Tharoor criticised increasing the Lok Sabha strength to 850, calling it a 'joke'.

BJP leaders argue delimitation is a 'democratic necessity' for better accountability.

Tejasvi Surya stated the 1971 population figures are outdated for a democracy of 140 crore people.

K Annamalai described delimitation as a 'grand bargain' between north and south Indian states.

Tharoor supports women's reservation in Lok Sabha seats independently of delimitation.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has described the proposal to increase the strength of Parliament's lower house to 850 as a "joke", arguing that it would transform it into a 'desi' version of the Chinese People's Consultative Conference, a view countered by BJP leaders.

Arguments For and Against Delimitation

Participating in the Stanford India Conference 2026 in California on Sunday, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya contended that delimitation was a "democratic necessity" to ensure greater accountability from elected representatives and deemed it "absurd" to allow the composition of Parliament to remain frozen at 543 – the current strength of the Lok Sabha.

"The 1971 population cannot cater to a democracy of 140 crore people in 2026," Surya, the Lok Sabha MP, countered Tharoor, who cited the example of the US Congress, which has maintained a strength of 435 members since 1929.

The North-South 'Grand Bargain'

BJP leader K Annamalai suggested that the delimitation exercise represented a "grand bargain" between the north and south Indian states before the outcome of the ongoing Census is made public.

Annamalai, the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief, noted that Tamil Nadu's total fertility rate was among the lowest in India, and once the census numbers are released, the north Indian states would naturally deserve a larger number of MPs.

"Now this is a grand bargain between the north Indian states and south Indian states to come to a definite conclusion to arrive at a number in which nobody is losing," he said.

The three leaders participated in the session titled 'India, That Is Bharat: Growth, Governance, and Identity' at the two-day conference organised by the Stanford India Policy and Economic Club.

Tharoor's Concerns About Lok Sabha Size

Tharoor, the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, warned that an 850-member Lok Sabha chamber would become a "desi version of the Chinese People's Consultative Conference where you just stand up when the great leader comes and thump your desks".

"You won't have a chance to speak, argue, debate anything. 850 is a joke," Tharoor said.

He pointed out that the US population has tripled since 1929, yet the strength of the US House of Representatives has remained at 435 "because they recognise that you cannot have a debating chamber of 850".

Women's Reservation and Census Data

Tharoor, a member of the Congress Working Committee, stated that the issue of women's reservation should not be linked to delimitation and that his party was ready to support reserving one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha for women as a standalone measure.

"Vote for it today. You can vote for it immediately. Don't link it to delimitation. Have one third reservation for women in today's parliament and we will all vote for it," the former Union minister said.

Tharoor advocated waiting for the Census figures to be released between 2027 and 2029 and allowing that data to guide delimitation.

"Probably around the time of the 2034 election, you'll have a new map of India, politically. Between roughly 2027 and 2034, you need to have a profound debate about the future shape of this country for the next 50 years," Tharoor said.

Accountability and Representation

Emphasising the urgency of the delimitation exercise, Annamalai said he only sees his Lok Sabha member in newspapers, as they represent anywhere between 22-30 lakh voters.

"It is impossible for a common citizen to actually go and meet the MP and get things done. So, not just because it is a constitutional mandate, delimitation should be done once in 10 years. It is also a democratic necessity because in the existing framework, there is no question of accountability as far as the elected representative is concerned," Surya said.

"We want to make democracy accountable. We want to ensure that there is accountability between the voter and the elected and while doing all of this, we want to ensure that neither the North nor the South feels somebody has lost and somebody is unfairly given," said Surya, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP.