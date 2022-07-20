News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » In principle nod for 10% quota for Agniveers in central forces: Govt in RS

In principle nod for 10% quota for Agniveers in central forces: Govt in RS

Source: PTI
July 20, 2022 17:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government has given "in-principle approval" for 10 per cent reservation in the Central Armed Police Forces like the Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Force for 'Agniveers' after their service in the military, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Youngsters block railway tracks in Dhanbad to protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme. Photograph: PTI Photo

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that a whopping 30.41 lakh candidates appeared against 60,210 posts of constables in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

 

”An in-principle approval has been given for reservation of 10 per cent of vacancies for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of constables (general duty) and rifleman in the CAPFs and the Assam Rifles. Relaxation in upper age limit and exemption from the physical efficiency test will also be given,” he said, replying to a written question.

The Centre on June 14 had unveiled the ambitious 'Agnipath' scheme for the recruitment of youths aged between 17-and-a-half years and 21 years in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis.

Those recruited under the scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each batch will be offered regular service.

There have been protests by job-aspiring youths against the scheme. Subsequently, the Union home ministry had announced that 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in the CAPFs or the paramilitary forces will be reserved for the 'Agniveers'.

The minister said those who have appeared for the posts of constables in the CAPFs, final results of the examination were declared by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on January 21, 2021 and January 28, 2021.

He said a total of 55,913 candidates were provisionally selected. Further, in compliance with various court orders, revised results of 237 candidates were also declared by the SSC. Thus, a total of 56,150 candidates have been provisionally selected against vacancies of the said examination.

Rai said out of the 56,150 selected candidates, offer of appointments have been issued to 55,047 candidates as per force allocation done by the SSC and remaining 1,103 candidates could not be issued offer of appointments due to various reasons such as mismatch of bio-metrics, verification of permanent resident certificate, and caste certificate.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Caste a factor in Agnipath recruitment: Varun, Oppn
Caste a factor in Agnipath recruitment: Varun, Oppn
Beware Of Agnipath!
Beware Of Agnipath!
Nothing Surprising About Agnipath
Nothing Surprising About Agnipath
2 gangsters involved in Moosewala murder killed
2 gangsters involved in Moosewala murder killed
Carried For 12 Km For Treatment
Carried For 12 Km For Treatment
Will Djokovic be allowed to play at US Open?
Will Djokovic be allowed to play at US Open?
Unfinished business: Lakshya ready to dazzle in CWG
Unfinished business: Lakshya ready to dazzle in CWG
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

India's defence forces have 1.35 lakh vacancies

India's defence forces have 1.35 lakh vacancies

SC transfers PILs against 'Agnipath' to Delhi HC

SC transfers PILs against 'Agnipath' to Delhi HC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances