Rediff.com  » News » In my third tenure as PM, I will....: Modi

In my third tenure as PM, I will....: Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 08, 2023 13:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said in his third tenure as PM, he will take the country among the top three economies in the world.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public rally for the Telangana assembly elections, at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh town ahead of the November 17 state assembly polls, Modi also said he will continue to fight against corruption.

People gave power to the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, but their chief ministers were found involved in 'satta' (betting) and generating black money, he said.

 

Modi said that after 2014, the country's economy climbed to 5th position from 10th, leaving behind the United Kingdom, which ruled the country for over 200 years.

"In 2014, when we came to power, the country's economy was at the 10th position. Gradually it moved to 9th, 8th, 7th and 6th but nobody was talking about it. When it reached the 5th position and left behind the UK, which ruled the nation for 200 years, everybody was surprised and started looking at India," he said.

Modi said during his third tenure as PM, he will take the country's economy among the top three in the world.

The Lok Sabha elections are due next year.

The PM said if the Congress comes back to power, the '85 per cent commission system' will work in the states as once stated by a prime minister of that party.

Notably, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had said only 15 paise of every Re 1 released by the Centre reached the targeted beneficiary.

Modi also said that Congress leaders are saying they will complain to the Election Commission about his promise to extend for five years the free ration scheme for the poor people.

"Let them do this sin, I will continue to do good work for the people," he said.

The prime minister also said he will continue to fight against corruption and asked people whether he should do so or not, to which they replied in the affirmative.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
