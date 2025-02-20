In Delhi CM's village, a man has been standing for 22 days

For the past 22 days, a 24-year-old from a Haryana village has been in a standing position round-the-clock, in what villagers claimed began with praying for the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rekha Gupta in Delhi polls and later that she should become the chief minister.

IMAGE: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta greets religious leaders during the oath-taking ceremony, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Now, the villagers of Nandgarh say the god has answered Praveen's prayers, though the youth on Thursday said he will continue with his 'taph' for the next 19 days after which a 'jagran' (religious programme) will be held in the village.

Debutant legislator Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi chief minister on Thursday in a grand show of strength that marks the BJP's return to power in Delhi after more than 26 years.

The 50-year-old has her roots in Nandgarh village in Jind's Julana, though her family had moved to the national capital a long time back.

It was a festive atmosphere in the village as residents gathered and offered sweets to each other.

In the village, Praveen has been praying in a temple room and meditating for the last 22 days in a standing position, though he has a swing placed in his front to lean on.

Hari Om Sharma, former sarpanch of Nandgarh, Thursday said, "Praveen neither sits nor lies down. He barely has some food and takes toilet breaks in between. Round-the-clock he is standing and his legs and feet have also got swollen."

Sharma said that when Rekha Gupta's ticket from Shalimar Bagh was announced by the BJP, Praveen took a vow that he will continuously pray and meditate so that she wins the elections.

Later, after the poll results were declared, when Gupta's name started doing the round among the chief ministerial probables, Praveen continued to pray that she should become chief minister, Sharma said.

"Now, he says he will continue like this for 19 more days to thank the Almighty as his prayers have been answered," the former sarpanch said.

Praveen said he had been meditating in a standing position and praying for the last 22 days. "My prayers have been answered."

He said he will continue in standing position till he completes 41 days.

Former sarpanch Sharma said Gupta's family shifted to Delhi in 1976. She was just two years old then, he said.

"Her father Jai Bhagwan was a manager in a bank in Julana, Jind and later he shifted to Delhi. Rekha Gupta's grandfather Mani Ram had a shop in village," he said, adding that her family constructed a Shiv temple in the village.

"Rekha Gupta used to visit village on occasions. Her uncle Sushil Kumar used to mostly stay in the village," said Sharma.

"No one from our village even became an MLA. We also thank the BJP who reposed faith in her and made her chief minister," he said.

Village Sarpanch Rohtash said entire village is very happy and in celebration mode since Wednesday.

Several villagers of Nandgarh had already reached the national capital to congratulate Gupta.

Hoshiar Singh, another villager, said, "Rekha Gupta's family commanded great respect in the village."

On her taking oath as Delhi CM, he said, "When a daughter of Haryana becomes chief minister of Delhi, what can be bigger happiness than this. We will invite her to her native village and accord a grand welcome."

Gupta will be the second woman chief minister of Delhi from the BJP camp with a Haryana connection after the late Sushma Swaraj, who spent her childhood days in Ambala.